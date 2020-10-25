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CCR Podcast #1 - 45,000 Denominations!!!! What went WRONG?!?!
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3 views • October 25, 2020
The Church has become very Splintered. Where did we go wrong? I believe the answer is threefold: 1 - We (as a whole) no longer put Jesus first. A lot of teachers interpret the words of Jesus to other passages instead of the other way around. 2 - A lot of churches no longer teach the dichotomy of walking in the light (Jesus) and walking in darkness (sin) and this has led to lawless confusion. 3 - We have forgotten what it truly means to love one another. We will take a look at several scriptures to deal with all three issues. Thank you for joining me on this Journey.
Check out our podcasts at:
https://anchor.fm/course-correction
https://www.breaker.audio/course-correction-radio
https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yNjgyNDE0OC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/course-correction-radio/id1522209538?uo=4
https://overcast.fm/itunes1522209538/course-correction-radio
https://pca.st/vmg39wne
https://radiopublic.com/course-correction-radio-Wkb1bX
https://open.spotify.com/show/5BHo9NCcaGCFmBwq3U2j95
Don't forget to like and subscribe!!!
Check out our podcasts at:
https://anchor.fm/course-correction
https://www.breaker.audio/course-correction-radio
https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yNjgyNDE0OC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/course-correction-radio/id1522209538?uo=4
https://overcast.fm/itunes1522209538/course-correction-radio
https://pca.st/vmg39wne
https://radiopublic.com/course-correction-radio-Wkb1bX
https://open.spotify.com/show/5BHo9NCcaGCFmBwq3U2j95
Don't forget to like and subscribe!!!
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