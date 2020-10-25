CCR Podcast #1 - 45,000 Denominations!!!! What went WRONG?!?!

The Church has become very Splintered. Where did we go wrong? I believe the answer is threefold: 1 - We (as a whole) no longer put Jesus first. A lot of teachers interpret the words of Jesus to other passages instead of the other way around. 2 - A lot of churches no longer teach the dichotomy of walking in the light (Jesus) and walking in darkness (sin) and this has led to lawless confusion. 3 - We have forgotten what it truly means to love one another. We will take a look at several scriptures to deal with all three issues. Thank you for joining me on this Journey.Check out our podcasts at:Don't forget to like and subscribe!!!