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CIVILIAN OBEDIANCE IS OUR BEST WEAPON.
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10 views • November 26, 2021
1. NON COMPLIANCE IS THE KEY - MAX IGAN @ THE CROWHOUSE. CIVILIAN OBEDIANCE IS OUR BEST WEAPON. WEARING A MASK SHOWS YOU ARE A SLAVE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kjB6IUTjS4LW/
2. Top COVID expert Dr. Peter McCullough has some explosive news regarding the experimental 'vaccines' and how the medical establishment is refusing to show the truth about them.
https://www.brighteon.com/b5bb6173-939b-4d86-b4fd-a00f9f0a9226
3. Nurse Warns - Stay away from Vaxxed Zombies! Watch out for shedding.
https://www.brighteon.com/301c2468-9887-454b-a7c1-579fc2c36e81
4. 3 x FOOTBALLERS COLLAPSE In 3 x DAYS. MSM has offcource no clue whats going on.
https://www.brighteon.com/982098c8-6c14-43d1-adcf-4b73fbaff1d3
5. Great Reset: Klaus Schwab Offering ‘Tyranny’ Courses to Politicians. Economist Ernst Wolff believes that a hidden alliance of political and corporate leaders is exploiting the pandemic with the aim of crashing national economies and introducing a global digital currency.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/great-reset-klaus-schwab-offering-tyranny-courses-to-politicians/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kjB6IUTjS4LW/
2. Top COVID expert Dr. Peter McCullough has some explosive news regarding the experimental 'vaccines' and how the medical establishment is refusing to show the truth about them.
https://www.brighteon.com/b5bb6173-939b-4d86-b4fd-a00f9f0a9226
3. Nurse Warns - Stay away from Vaxxed Zombies! Watch out for shedding.
https://www.brighteon.com/301c2468-9887-454b-a7c1-579fc2c36e81
4. 3 x FOOTBALLERS COLLAPSE In 3 x DAYS. MSM has offcource no clue whats going on.
https://www.brighteon.com/982098c8-6c14-43d1-adcf-4b73fbaff1d3
5. Great Reset: Klaus Schwab Offering ‘Tyranny’ Courses to Politicians. Economist Ernst Wolff believes that a hidden alliance of political and corporate leaders is exploiting the pandemic with the aim of crashing national economies and introducing a global digital currency.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/great-reset-klaus-schwab-offering-tyranny-courses-to-politicians/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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