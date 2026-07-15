Are We Watching the Whore of Revelation Unite with USA Inc?

Are We Watching the Whore of Revelation Unite with Babylon? (Revelation 17–18)

Are we witnessing the Whore of Revelation aligning with Babylon as described in Revelation 17–18 through the proposed military unification of the United States and Israel?

Israel has promoted the Noahide Laws internationally, leading some prophecy students to ask whether they could play a role in future global governance. We also examine Israel's AI-assisted military targeting system known as "The Gospel," and the controversy surrounding its reported use during the war in Gaza.

Although the recent NDAA proposal did not pass, much of the opposition appeared to focus on its approximately $1.1 trillion price tag rather than on provisions related to U.S.-Israel military cooperation. How, if at all, could this growing strategic alignment fit within Bible prophecy?

In this VCAST, we also examine what we believe are developments related to the emerging BEAST System, including the IPO of SpaceX and the rapid expansion of technologies that could reshape global infrastructure and commerce.

At the same time, we continue to see disruptions to energy production, oil transportation, and critical infrastructure around the world. Could these developments foreshadow the economic turmoil and scarcity described in the Third Seal of Revelation? Is famine drawing nearer?

Finally, we discuss reports and concerns surrounding Iranian drones, potential sleeper-cell threats, and the possibility that future events could be used to shape public opinion or government policy. Are these developments unfolding independently, or are they part of a larger script?

Join us as we compare today's headlines with Scripture and ask whether these events point toward the prophetic timeline revealed in God's Word.

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