EMAIL - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-email/
Did you sign up for The Corbett Report email update list? Are you still receiving emails? If not, why not? Today on #SolutionsWatch, James takes a look at one of the simple, oft-neglected ways of staying in touch with others, email, and how it is under attack from the big tech information oligopolists.