Video of the Time of Impact of a 155 mm NATO Shell on the side of the road opposite the Donetsk city administration. - 092222

Videos that clearly show the impact of a 155 mm NATO shell on the side of the road opposite the Donetsk city administration. The driver of the white SUV was very lucky that the shell hit the soft ground and burrowed before detonation.





I also separately want to draw attention to the fact that this type of ammunition is very accurate and with a small error. The shelling was fan-shaped in order to kill as many people as possible. They hit the central market deliberately, and not because they missed somewhere.