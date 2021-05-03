Can Small Businesses Continue Offering Health Benefits? Rick Willard - Advisor Mpowering Benefits & Activist for NFIB

The federal government's Democrat majority wants to subsidize a rescue for the insurance-based health care system while destroying the myriad alternatives that have risen for struggling consumers and entrepreneurs. Should smaller employers even try anymore to offer benefits to their workers?



For the NFIB and mom 'n pops, agent Rick Willard in the Northeast has found innovative ways to insure families and retirees. He's seen many happy customers, but also too many opportunistic politicians. Trump, for example, opened up the market for smaller businessmen priced out of ObamaCare. Biden unfortunately has pledged to reverse these innovations - and try instead to bribe everyone back into insurance. (But his subsidies won't help reduce deductibles or expand networks already excluding the best local doctors). What's an entrepreneur to do?



Willard will explain what he tells customers, of all types. Whether you're seeking affordability for a family or a decent plan for up to 50 workers, Rick has the experience of success to provide good advice. For the NFIB he'll also invite caring folks to help the cause for more options.



willard.mpb.health