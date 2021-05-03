© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can Small Businesses Continue Offering Health Benefits? Rick Willard - Advisor Mpowering Benefits & Activist for NFIB
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 03, 2021
The federal government's Democrat majority wants to subsidize a rescue for the insurance-based health care system while destroying the myriad alternatives that have risen for struggling consumers and entrepreneurs. Should smaller employers even try anymore to offer benefits to their workers?
For the NFIB and mom 'n pops, agent Rick Willard in the Northeast has found innovative ways to insure families and retirees. He's seen many happy customers, but also too many opportunistic politicians. Trump, for example, opened up the market for smaller businessmen priced out of ObamaCare. Biden unfortunately has pledged to reverse these innovations - and try instead to bribe everyone back into insurance. (But his subsidies won't help reduce deductibles or expand networks already excluding the best local doctors). What's an entrepreneur to do?
Willard will explain what he tells customers, of all types. Whether you're seeking affordability for a family or a decent plan for up to 50 workers, Rick has the experience of success to provide good advice. For the NFIB he'll also invite caring folks to help the cause for more options.
willard.mpb.health
For the NFIB and mom 'n pops, agent Rick Willard in the Northeast has found innovative ways to insure families and retirees. He's seen many happy customers, but also too many opportunistic politicians. Trump, for example, opened up the market for smaller businessmen priced out of ObamaCare. Biden unfortunately has pledged to reverse these innovations - and try instead to bribe everyone back into insurance. (But his subsidies won't help reduce deductibles or expand networks already excluding the best local doctors). What's an entrepreneur to do?
Willard will explain what he tells customers, of all types. Whether you're seeking affordability for a family or a decent plan for up to 50 workers, Rick has the experience of success to provide good advice. For the NFIB he'll also invite caring folks to help the cause for more options.
willard.mpb.health
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.