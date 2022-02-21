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My Problems With Education Began Here
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41 views • February 21, 2022
Things you learn in school are controlled by people that don't think about things. Not one element of M.A.I.N. - the causes of WWI made any sense to me. I had a lot of problems with marketing and economics as well, but graduated with a 3.8 GPA when I mastered the lies.
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