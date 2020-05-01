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Robin Koerner-COVID pandemic is a question of philosophy ethics as much as economics and medicine!
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0 view • May 01, 2020
The Trolley Problem: What right does the government have to hurt unknown numbers of people to save a known number from covid? Robin applies it to the Covid lockdown and declares that killing unknown others (literally and financially) to save visible victims is no justification for a government lockdown. Exciting discussion ensues!
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