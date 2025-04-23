CONFIRMED REPORTS 🛰⚡🔥 OF DEW ATTACKS ON US SOIL 🎙 CATHERINE HERRIDGE

⁣BREAKING: Top US Neuroscientist & Military Advisor Confirms Reports Are ‘Credible’ That Directed Energy Weapon Attacks Have Happened on US Soil And Targeted US Personnel Abroad; Exclusive New Records Reveal Exposure to “Microwave Weapon” After Intel Officer Discovered Secret Op.

“These are weapons of maximum disruption…It allows you to get in fast, hit hard, get out, and only then will the effects begin to be known.”

1:50 Reports of DEW Attacks on US Soil Are Credible

2:50 Different Types of DEWs: Sonic & Scalable, Directable Microwaves

3:30 Retired Counterintelligence Officer Mike Beck Now In Assisted Living Following DEW Attack

4:50 DEW Attack Happened After Beck And His Partner Discovered Operation Targeting USA By Hostile Country

6:40 How DEW Attacks Disrupt & Destroy Brain Networks

7:30 DEW Attack Aftermath: Brain Cell Death & The Domino Effect

8:20 Big Three: USA, Russia & China Have DEW Capability

9:05 Why Beck’s Case Stands Out And The Legacy of Suffering

10:20 CIA Whistleblower ‘Alice’ Targeted by DEW in Africa

11:00 Exclusive New Medical Records Document Beck’s Microwave Weapon Brain Injury

11:55 US Government Denied Beck Workers’ Compensation Multiple Times Before Approving It

12:10 US Government Currently Three Months Behind ($25,000+) On Payments for Beck’s Assisted Living

13:00 Beck: US Government Has Critical Evidence About Attacks & Weapons

14:20 Directed Energy Weapon Attacks Started in 2016: False

14:50 Trump Administration Openly Addresses Havana Syndrome: Secretary Rubio

15:50 Beck’s Request for President Trump

Source: ⁣⁣https://x.com/C__Herridge/status/1914689369157349784

Thumbnail: ⁣https://imgflip.com/i/9rn61e