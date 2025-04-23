BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CONFIRMED REPORTS 🛰⚡🔥 OF DEW ATTACKS ON US SOIL 🎙 CATHERINE HERRIDGE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
658 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • 1 week ago

⁣BREAKING: Top US Neuroscientist & Military Advisor Confirms Reports Are ‘Credible’ That Directed Energy Weapon Attacks Have Happened on US Soil And Targeted US Personnel Abroad; Exclusive New Records Reveal Exposure to “Microwave Weapon” After Intel Officer Discovered Secret Op.

“These are weapons of maximum disruption…It allows you to get in fast, hit hard, get out, and only then will the effects begin to be known.”

1:50 Reports of DEW Attacks on US Soil Are Credible

2:50 Different Types of DEWs: Sonic & Scalable, Directable Microwaves

3:30 Retired Counterintelligence Officer Mike Beck Now In Assisted Living Following DEW Attack

4:50 DEW Attack Happened After Beck And His Partner Discovered Operation Targeting USA By Hostile Country

6:40 How DEW Attacks Disrupt & Destroy Brain Networks

7:30 DEW Attack Aftermath: Brain Cell Death & The Domino Effect

8:20 Big Three: USA, Russia & China Have DEW Capability

9:05 Why Beck’s Case Stands Out And The Legacy of Suffering

10:20 CIA Whistleblower ‘Alice’ Targeted by DEW in Africa

11:00 Exclusive New Medical Records Document Beck’s Microwave Weapon Brain Injury

11:55 US Government Denied Beck Workers’ Compensation Multiple Times Before Approving It

12:10 US Government Currently Three Months Behind ($25,000+) On Payments for Beck’s Assisted Living

13:00 Beck: US Government Has Critical Evidence About Attacks & Weapons

14:20 Directed Energy Weapon Attacks Started in 2016: False

14:50 Trump Administration Openly Addresses Havana Syndrome: Secretary Rubio

15:50 Beck’s Request for President Trump

Source: ⁣⁣https://x.com/C__Herridge/status/1914689369157349784

Thumbnail: ⁣https://imgflip.com/i/9rn61e

Keywords
catherine herridgedewmulti pronged attackmaui massacrewildfire psyopblue roofing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy