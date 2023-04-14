Create New Account
This actor is either wearing a silicone Biden mask or he has some of the weirdest skin ever 😳
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
Jim Crenshaw


Apr 14, 2023


Which leads me to believe the evil ones power and ability to throw clones and robots at us is not as developed as they might have us think. Maybe those technologies are not as advanced as they would like us to think?


Actors and 🤡🤡🤡 in masks or that is one hell of a skin condition. Lotion ain't gonna help that.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/cso5DpMZU5zv/


