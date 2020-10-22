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After the Tribulation
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32 views • October 22, 2020
The pre-tribulation rapture, taught by many Pastors is not scriptural, giving many Christians a false hope that Jesus will remove them before the Tribulation. In this documentary, Pastor Steven Anderson and filmmaker Paul Wittenberger show why the rapture will happen after the Tribulation.
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