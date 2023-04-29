"Absolutely Nothing." Americans Sound Off On Biden's Failures

On the heels of Resident Biden announcing his re-election bid, Americans were asked about his greatest accomplishments and biggest failures since taking office.
Americans list Biden's greatest failures, accomplishments in office - "Absolutely nothing."
"His failure, I think just generally seaking, is for the country. He's failing our country," Barbara
Some touted legislation Biden spearheaded, while others slammed him on border, economy, Afghanistan and more.
https://rumble.com/v2kymrw-americans-sound-off-on-bidens-failures.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=7
