"Absolutely Nothing." Americans Sound Off On Biden's Failures
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
On the heels of Resident Biden announcing his re-election bid, Americans were asked about his greatest accomplishments and biggest failures since taking office.

Americans list Biden's greatest failures, accomplishments in office - "Absolutely nothing."


"His failure, I think just generally seaking, is for the country. He's failing our country," Barbara

Some touted legislation Biden spearheaded, while others slammed him on border, economy, Afghanistan and more.




https://rumble.com/v2kymrw-americans-sound-off-on-bidens-failures.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=7

