Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Sound of Freedom' movie EXPOSES child trafficking - Tim Ballard EXCLUSIVE w/ LifeSiteNews
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1257 Subscribers
98 views
Published Yesterday

(July 3, 2023) From LifeSiteNews: "'Sound of Freedom,' released in select theaters today to a resounding 5-star critical acclaim from the pro-life and pro-family viewers. Based on real events, 'Sound of Freedom' exposes the horrific, fast-growing crime of child-trafficking worldwide — and the important work that heroes like Tim Ballard do every day. Join LifeSiteNews U.S. Bureau Chief Doug Mainwaring in this exclusive interview with Tim Ballard, the former agent at Homeland Security whose life inspired 'Sound of Freedom.'"


LifeSiteNews: https://www.lifesitenews.com/


EXCLUSIVE: Tim Ballard, hero portrayed in ‘Sound of Freedom,’ sits down with LifeSite:  https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-tim-ballard-hero-portrayed-in-sound-of-freedom-sits-down-with-lifesite/

Keywords
childreninterviewmoviecrimehuman traffickingpedophilesreviewfilmchild traffickinghomeland securitytim ballardsex traffickingrescueheroeslifesitenewssound of freedomdoug mainwaringreal events

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket