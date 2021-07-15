【The Evil Revealed】Dinggang Wang Received Numerous Support From Whistleblowers’ Movement

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7/11/2021 Dinggang Wang (Lude) intentionally smears the Whistleblowers’ Movement to be similar to the CCP’s cultural revolution. In reality, Dinggang Wang has total freedom of leaving the Whistleblowers’ Movement as he wishes, and he got all different kinds of support like monetary support, housing, volunteers, legal assistance, and other things from the Whistleblowers’ Movement to help him build up his platform of Lude Media on YouTube, and before he started to smear the Whistleblowers’ Movement, no one from the Whistleblowers’ Movement tried to suppress him, yet he started to claim he was fully independent and started to smear the Whistleblowers’ Movement. In addition, the reason he escaped to the U.S. was that he owed lots of debts back in China, and he was not persecuted politically.