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DOCTOR CONFIRMS PARASITIC WORMS ON FACE MASKS
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218 views • April 23, 2021
There are parasitic worms on facemasks and Covid-Swabs, which is now confirmed to the absolute horror of a medical doctor. After seeing numerous videos on the internet, the doctor decided to take a look under the microscope, and to her shock every mask she tested was contaminated with parasites.
This information is very important for people to know, please share. The Evil humanity is facing is far more sinister than people realize.
This information is very important for people to know, please share. The Evil humanity is facing is far more sinister than people realize.
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