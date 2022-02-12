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Greg Yawakia and Lesley Curtis of Red Tail Hawk Tribal Alliance on Facebook
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31 views • February 12, 2022
Greg Yawakia and Lesley Curtis of Red Tail Hawk Tribal Alliance on Facebook
Red Tail Hawk Tribal Alliance is indigenous people and all Nationalities come and share their Cultural Freedom in song, dance, and food. Various classes will be available for Tribal Members. God’s Ministries of love, mercy and peace will be shared throughout our event’s. Everybody is encouraged to become a tribal member.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/840034140221829/?multi_permalinks=987260652165843¬if_id=1644658476401517¬if_t=group_activity&ref=notif
https://gprc.global/the-global-peace-restoration-consortium-of-member-states/
Red Tail Hawk Tribal Alliance is indigenous people and all Nationalities come and share their Cultural Freedom in song, dance, and food. Various classes will be available for Tribal Members. God’s Ministries of love, mercy and peace will be shared throughout our event’s. Everybody is encouraged to become a tribal member.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/840034140221829/?multi_permalinks=987260652165843¬if_id=1644658476401517¬if_t=group_activity&ref=notif
https://gprc.global/the-global-peace-restoration-consortium-of-member-states/
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