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The Best Covid-19 FREERUNNER 2020 - Refusing to Stay at a Special Quarantine Center in Russia
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30 views • May 22, 2020
He clearly doesn't have the corona.
He runs faster than those coppers.
Great dodging too.
Run, Sochi man, run.
*Whistles & Cheers*
The quarantine is unnecessary & it is nothing more than a world wide power grab.
● Meanwhile in Sochi on Sunday, six members of Russia's 'NationalGuard' (росгвардейцев) versus one man who clearly LOVES HIS FREEDOM.
● The man was refusing to stay inside at a special Covid-19 quarantine centre.
● There are currently 393 people obliged to stay in the facility at Sochi observatory. This also explains the cheering.
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Our WebPage
► https://coronagercegi.com
----------------------------
Our Other Sites & Channels
► https://bitchute.com/channel/coronagercegi
► https://youtube.com/c/coronagercegi
► https://twitter.com/coronagercegi
► https://facebook.com/coronagercegi
► https://instagram.com/coronagercegi
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Sources:
► https://twitter.com/27khv/status/1262305395755925505?s=20 (Journalist Bryan MacDonald)
► https://www.instagram.com/kopchukpavel (Freerunner Pavel Kopchuk)
He runs faster than those coppers.
Great dodging too.
Run, Sochi man, run.
*Whistles & Cheers*
The quarantine is unnecessary & it is nothing more than a world wide power grab.
● Meanwhile in Sochi on Sunday, six members of Russia's 'NationalGuard' (росгвардейцев) versus one man who clearly LOVES HIS FREEDOM.
● The man was refusing to stay inside at a special Covid-19 quarantine centre.
● There are currently 393 people obliged to stay in the facility at Sochi observatory. This also explains the cheering.
----------------------------
Our WebPage
► https://coronagercegi.com
----------------------------
Our Other Sites & Channels
► https://bitchute.com/channel/coronagercegi
► https://youtube.com/c/coronagercegi
► https://twitter.com/coronagercegi
► https://facebook.com/coronagercegi
► https://instagram.com/coronagercegi
----------------------------
Sources:
► https://twitter.com/27khv/status/1262305395755925505?s=20 (Journalist Bryan MacDonald)
► https://www.instagram.com/kopchukpavel (Freerunner Pavel Kopchuk)
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