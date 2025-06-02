© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How does one come to know God’s precise and individual calling for themselves—quite apart from the general callings that apply to all?
Well, know Him dearly, deeply, and intimately. Be in conversation with Him. Elijah didn’t even try to cry out to Him until the Devil’s satanic distractions were well out of the way—at which point a thin silence caught his ear.
You see, Elijah was listening.
