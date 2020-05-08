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Dr Zack Bush, MD: Non-Viral and Non-Contagious Causes of COVID-19 Symptoms
VaxNot.com
VaxNot.com
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116 views • May 08, 2020
This excerpt includes the full 90-minute interview with Dr Zack Bush, MD. For the full episode visit the channel "The Highwire with Del Bigtree" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zk9NIyc9JlA

Dr Bush says that a virus alone is not the cause of the COVID symptoms. He lists other factors that can sensitize the body to over-react in the way we are seeing. For example, several common pharmaceutical drugs, plus metabolites from glyphosate exposure and flu shots can, in concert, alter normal functioning of the body so that it is unable to handle the levels of Cyanide  in air pollution. He explains how the biochemical interactions of all these factors can produce the symptoms that are currently assumed to be caused by a virus.So, if one lives in an area with horrible air pollution such as Wuhan, China or Lombardi, Italy or New York City, perhaps it might be good to wear a mask to protect yourself from air pollution. But, there is no evidence of a virus being transmitted from person to person or on surfaces. Dr Bush explains that we must stop using chemical warfare on our microbione, because a healthy microbiome is necesary for a healthy life and a functioning immune system.Dr Bush goes on to say that future vaccines must be designed to not damage but to assist our microbiome. However, he does not explain why a healthy microbiome-enabled immune system would need artificial stimulation from a vaccine, which we know can over-stimulate the system into autoimmunity.
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