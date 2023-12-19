Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joaquin Flores -Exposing Strategies of Tensions, Divide & Conquer: From Elections, Civil Wars and Color Revolutions.
channel image
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
41 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
4 views
Published Yesterday

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023 @ 11:00 AM EST 4:00 PM UK 5:00 PM Germany

Guest: Joaquin Flores


Topic: Exposing Strategies of Tensions, Divide & Conquer: From Elections, Civil Wars and Color Revolutions.

https://t.me/NewResistance


Bio:

Joaquin Flores (author, analyst and curator of the New Resistance Telegram channel): Channel description as follows: Save the Republic: Pure comedy 9and never real news or analysis) with Xoaquin Flores.

The channel delivers a global geostrategic overview with a focus on breaking developments in Ukraine, the breakdown of the liberal rules-based order, Jesuitical operations in Mongolia, Latin American historic dynamics and the faction fight waged by opposing groups of the American elite.

Educated in the field of IR and IPE at California State University Los Angeles; previously served as a business agent and organizer for the SEIU labor union; has published internationally on subjects of geopolitics, war, and diplomacy; serves as the director of the Belgrade-based Center for Syncretic Studies, and is Chief Editor at Fort Russ News.


Contributor:

https://strategic-culture.su/contributors/joaquin-flores/


Hosts:

Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss


http://graceasagra.bio.link/

https://www.quantumnurse.life/

Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Audio Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Earth Heroes TV http://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854

WELLNESS RESOURCES

Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)

              2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

Quantum Nurse Eternal Health (Face Skin Care, Protein Powder and Elderberry)

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/


Cell Core – (Anti-parasites and Heavy metal detox nutraceuticals)

https://cellcore.com/pages/register-customer (Patient Direct Code BXqbah4A)


Water Wellness – (Quinton Marine Minerals and more)

http://shrsl.com/1vfsx-2ffl-12yt4


Premier Research Labs – (QRA Biofield Energy Tested Nutraceuticals)

https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/


· BRIGHTEON STORE – Health and Wellness Survival Resources


https://bit.ly/3K5z7G0


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854

Co-host:

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

Awakening


Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjusticecolorrevolutionsrussia-ukraineproxywars

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket