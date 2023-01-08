Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Arnold Schwarzenegger Tells You Exactly Why Gas Prices Are High! This Is HUGE!
133 views
channel image
gocephas
Published a day ago |
Donate

Thestrangerfiction.com introduces legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California but his real legacy is what he has done about climate change. Popularity 28,301 views on Jun 29, 2022. Arnold talks about the transformation to electric cars. He compares old cars with the new electric cars. He states electric cars are beautiful and powerful.  They can drive for hundreds of miles a charge.  He talks about BMW car IX which was introduced at the super bowl the number l event every year. 208 million people watched it. Mirrored   


Keywords
electric carsbmwarnold scharzenegger

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket