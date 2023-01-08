Arnold Schwarzenegger Tells You Exactly Why Gas Prices Are High! This Is HUGE!

Thestrangerfiction.com introduces legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California but his real legacy is what he has done about climate change. Popularity 28,301 views on Jun 29, 2022. Arnold talks about the transformation to electric cars. He compares old cars with the new electric cars. He states electric cars are beautiful and powerful. They can drive for hundreds of miles a charge. He talks about BMW car IX which was introduced at the super bowl the number l event every year. 208 million people watched it. Mirrored
