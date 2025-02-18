🚨 NEW Shocking Footage Delta crash landing yesterday of Connection flight 4819 in Toronto - part 3

🚨 NEW SHOCKING VIDEO RELEASED: Delta Connection flight 4819 crashes in Toronto with 80 people aboard, but only 18 injured. Miraculously, only two are in a critical yet stable condition.

Most don't realize that plane is traveling about 150 mph at touchdown and so the lift generated is tremendous. Some are saying the gear collapsed, but the wing came off too quickly. It looks more like the wing snapped at the fuselage. If that's the case, there is nothing the pilots could do. Even a hard landing shouldn't have snapped the wing off like that. Notice that there has been little mention of this being a Bombardier CRJ900 jet. If this had been an old McDonnell DC-9/MD-80/MD90 or a Boeing 737/767, the manufacturer would be plastered everywhere.

That looks like an incredibly hard landing that snapped the right rear landing gear. This resulted with a quick bounce and the downwind wing hitting the runway, breaking off with reciprocal momentum flipping the forward-moving aircraft upside down (from left-to-right). As it continues to flip, the left wing now touches the ground and then breaks off. This leaves the craft upside down (rather than a continual roll) until it comes to a stop.