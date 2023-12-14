Gaza War Sparks Conflict In Red Sea

The Israeli war on the Palestinian Gaza Strip has led to unprecedented tensions in the Red Sea, with the Yemeni Houthis (Ansar Allah) restricting access through the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen’s Red Sea coast and possess a large arsenal of missiles and drones, are a part of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” which is allied to Iran and opposes Israel.

After the outbreak of the war in Gaza, the Houthis launched several attacks at the southernmost Israeli city of Eilat. They also seized an Israeli-owned commercial ship and attacked several others in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The group escalated on December 9 by announcing it will be targeting any ship passing through the Red Sea en route to Israel, regardless of whether the ship’s ownership is linked to the country. The decision was taken in response to the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

The French military announced later that one of its warships, the frigate Languedoc, shot down two drones coming “straight toward it” from a Yemeni port city held by the Houthis on December 9.

On December 11, the Houthis scored a victory when they hit the Norwegian Motor Tanker Strinda with an anti-ship cruise missile as it was sailing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait to an Israeli port. Later on the same day, French frigate Languedoc intercepted another drone that was launched by the Houthis.

The successful attack on Strinda forced Israel to deploy one of its advanced Sa’ar 6-class corvettes to the Red Sea for the first time on December 12. Around the same time, several reports revealed a plan by the United States to form a task force in the Red Sea to counter the Houthis and escort ships sailing to Israel.

The recent moves by Israel, France and the U.S. didn’t intermediate the Houthis. On December 13, Two missiles were fired from an area in Yemen held by the group at the Marshall Islands-flagged Ardmore Encounter oil and chemical tanker near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The vessel was not hit however. The U.S. military said that a drone was also shot down by one of its warships, the destroyer USS Mason.

Tensions in the Red Sea could escalate into a full-on conflict if Israel continues its war on Gaza. Any attempt to deter the Houthis with force by the U.S. and its allies will likely backfire. The only solution to secure Bab al-Mandab Strait may be to end the blockade on the Strip.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front