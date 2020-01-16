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Rescue workers race to evacuate residents and animals from Taal volcano danger zone
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16 views • January 16, 2020
After the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines on Sunday, authorities are racing against the clock to evacuate residents and animals in preparation for yet another eruption. "We had no choice but to evacuate for the safety of our children," said one mother.
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