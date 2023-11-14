Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Terral03.com Black Star Report for Tuesday, November 14, 2023
channel image
Terral03.com
2036 Subscribers
442 views
Published 16 hours ago

More info Substack: https://terral.substack.com/. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com.

--

Aircraft Carrier USS Dwight S. Eisenhower Now in Gulf of Oman

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/aircraft-carrier-uss-dwight-s-eisenhower-now-gulf-oman

--

'March for Israel': National Guard called in to assist DC police ahead of rally at National Mall

https://www.fox5dc.com/news/march-for-israel-national-guard-called-in-to-assist-dc-police-ahead-of-rally-at-national-mall-israel-hamas-war

--

Taiwan rules out invasion from Chinese mainland in near future

https://www.rt.com/news/587277-taiwan-says-china-not-ready-to-invade/

--

Read the full reports by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter for just $25 per year at https://www.terral03.com. Terral’s Substack: https://terral.substack.com/

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Miles Franklin: http://www.milesfranklin.com/

https://terral.substack.com/p/meet-justin-wolk-dans-replacement

Justin Wolk: 952-213-8930. Email: [email protected].

Mention Terral Croft for discount

--

Bioweapon Threats:

Webinar Presentation: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver (Video): https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for $100 that includes shipping. Non-sub for $115.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained.


Mystery Report: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03 


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

Keywords
5gww3bioweaponwuhancytokine stormterralterral03nanobotshemorrhagic fevertradcatknightcovid-19fort detrickandy schectmanmrnahydrogelbuy nano silverblack starsubstacktodd callendernasa future warfaremarburgmiles franklindr ana mihalceananofilament replication inhibitor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket