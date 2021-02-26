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News Rocky on Infowars: America is in a Militiarized Zone
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630 views • February 26, 2021
Kevin Skulczyck, @newsrocky, joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the state of America under the Biden administration.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6038250a17cd6e1bb30fc36c
https://banned.video/watch?id=6038250a17cd6e1bb30fc36c
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