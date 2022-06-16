Full video: Dandelion Leaf Extract Reduces ACE2 and SARS-COV-2 Spike Binding | In-vitro Study | DrBeen - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAVnFIp4X7I - 14 June 2022Study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8538008/ - https://archive.ph/5MGxg -

https://doi.org/10.3390/ph14101055 - Tran, H., Gigl, M., Le, N., Dawid, C., & Lamy, E. (2021). In Vitro Effect of Taraxacum officinale Leaf Aqueous Extract on the Interaction between ACE2 Cell Surface Receptor and SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein D614 and Four Mutants. Pharmaceuticals (Basel, Switzerland), 14(10), 1055.





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Spike Protein Antidote | Dandelion works within 1 Min | Dandelion Leaf Extract In-vitro Study - DrBeen





Spike Protein Antidote, Dandelion, works within 1 Min, Dandelion Leaf Extract Invitro Study, DrBeen, June 14 2022



