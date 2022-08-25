37yo Rab Wardell: Scottish XC Mountain Bike Champion - Dies Suddenly In His Sleep [SADS]

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This is Mountain biker Rab Wardell speaking on TV the night before last about winning the Scottish championship 3 days ago.
He's now dead, 37yrs old, "died in his sleep".
How much more of this can they sweep under the carpet?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11141131/Olympic-gold-medal-winner-Katie-Archibald-reveals-battled-save-dying-partner-Rab-Wardell.html
Mirrored - Wake.The.Fuck.Up
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link