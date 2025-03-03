BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TWO DEAD AFTER CAR 🏎💀 DRIVES INTO CROWD IN MANNHEIM 🇩🇪 GERMANY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
139 views • 2 months ago

How is this possible? VfB saw this coming 16 years ago: Foreknowledge Of Londonistan Ten Years Prior And Of The Attack Upon The USS Liberty


http://tinyurl.com/USSLibertyLies

http://tinyurl.com/USSLibertyBS


A car has been driven into a crowd in the middle of the western German city of Mannheim, killing at least two people and leaving as many as two dozen injured before the driver was arrested.


READ MORE: https://www.thetimes.com/world/europe/article/germany-mannheim-car-attack-stbgdzks0


The city centre has been evacuated and a pedestrian zone near its famous 19th-century water tower remains cordoned off.


Bild reported it had been told by a security source that there were two dead and at least 25 injured. The newspaper added that the driver was believed to have been a German citizen and had been taken to hospital for treatment. There is as yet no information about a possible motive.


Police confirmed that one individual had died and others had been wounded. “So far, we can give no more information about the number and severity of the injuries,” the local force said. “During the manhunt, which was initiated immediately, we were able to identify and detain a suspect.”


#news #germany


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5iaYp3zrNI


Car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim, killing two


https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/car-drives-into-crowd-german-city-mannheim-newspaper-reports-2025-03-03/


THIS IS YET ANOTHER GAME OF OTHELLO

germanylondonistanmulti pronged attackcar homicidemannheim
