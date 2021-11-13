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070 - Understanding Pope Francis, Natural Law, Education, Ecumenism --Walter Veith -- WUP 70
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30 views • November 13, 2021
In Episode 70 we discuss how the Roman Catholic system brings natural law, which human rights laws are based upon, into the education curriculum of the whole world, to brainwash humanity with their philosophies and thereby set the stage to achieve ecumenism between all religions, and even atheists.
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
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LINKS FOR FURTER STUDY
Pope tells university to seek truth and goodness instead of presumption and division
http://www.asianews.it/news-en/Pope-t...
LuKe10559 YouTube Channel – Kenneth Copeland
https://youtu.be/ODXFdUm3r4c
https://cruxnow.com/church-in-the-ame...
https://www.batimes.com.ar/news/cultu...
https://www.americamagazine.org/faith...
https://www.vatican.va/content/benedi...
https://www.post-gazette.com/nation/2...
https://www.vatican.va/content/benedi...
https://www.christian.org.uk/news/new...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/ne...
http://www.nytimes.com/2013/04/27/us/...
https://www.batimes.com.ar/news/cultu...
http://tvnz.co.nz/world-news/pope-cal...
http://freethinker.co.uk/2013/03/26/p...
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/05...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/ne...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fem...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/ne...
https://www.ncronline.org/blogs/grace...
https://cruxnow.com/church-in-the-ame...
https://www.americamagazine.org/faith...
#WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #PopeFrancis, #CommonGood, #NaturalLaw, #Education, #Ecumenism
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTER STUDY
Pope tells university to seek truth and goodness instead of presumption and division
http://www.asianews.it/news-en/Pope-t...
LuKe10559 YouTube Channel – Kenneth Copeland
https://youtu.be/ODXFdUm3r4c
https://cruxnow.com/church-in-the-ame...
https://www.batimes.com.ar/news/cultu...
https://www.americamagazine.org/faith...
https://www.vatican.va/content/benedi...
https://www.post-gazette.com/nation/2...
https://www.vatican.va/content/benedi...
https://www.christian.org.uk/news/new...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/ne...
http://www.nytimes.com/2013/04/27/us/...
https://www.batimes.com.ar/news/cultu...
http://tvnz.co.nz/world-news/pope-cal...
http://freethinker.co.uk/2013/03/26/p...
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/05...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/ne...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fem...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/ne...
https://www.ncronline.org/blogs/grace...
https://cruxnow.com/church-in-the-ame...
https://www.americamagazine.org/faith...
#WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #PopeFrancis, #CommonGood, #NaturalLaw, #Education, #Ecumenism
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
Keywords
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