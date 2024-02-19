Create New Account
Prophecies says China to Invade Taiwan February 24, 2024
High Hopes
3057 Subscribers
85 views
Published 16 hours ago

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Feb 19, 2024


Pastor Stan shares how China plans to invade Taiwan on February 24, 2024.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4edvfl-prophecies-says-china-to-invade-taiwan-february-24-2024-02192024.html

attackprophecychinataiwaninvadeprophecy clubstan johnsonfebruary 24 2024

