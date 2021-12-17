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Dr. Peter McCullough on The Union of the Unwanted - Episode #40
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11 views • December 17, 2021
We are excited to bring you the most recent episode of The Union of the Unwanted, an epic, bi-weekly roundtable discussion featuring the most cutting edge experts, content creators, authors, filmmakers, journalists, attorneys and so much more to dive deep into the state of the world and have a lot of fun along the way. In this episode, we were joined by Dr. Peter McCullough just hours after the viral interview dropped on the Joe Rogan Experience. The Union of the Unwanted is brought to you by four LEGENDS in the alternative media world, Ricky Varandas, Midnight Mike, Charlie Robinson and the notorious Sam Tripoli. Enjoy!
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The Truthzilla Podcast
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The Truthzilla Podcast
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