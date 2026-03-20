Chechen Lt Gen Apti Alaudinov congratulates Muslims on the completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan

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Apti Alaudinov congratulates Muslims on the completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Eid Mubarak! Akhmat Sila!!
(Alaudinov is a Lieutenant general and former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs for the Chechnya. He leads the Chechen volunteer special forces unit, which operates within the Russian Armed Forces.)