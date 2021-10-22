A Record $22 Billion Worth of Cargo Is Now Stuck Off The Coast Of California

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There was fleeting hope that Southern California port congestion had turned the corner. The number of container ships waiting offshore dipped to the low 60s and high 50s from a record high of 73 on Sept. 19, trans-Pacific spot rates plateaued, the Biden administration unveiled aspirations for 24/7 port ops, and electricity shortages curbed Chinese factory output.
The reality is that the port congestion crisis in Southern California is not getting any better.
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Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/22-billion-worth-cargo-now-stuck-container-ships-california
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