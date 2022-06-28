Are You Prepared for Nuclear War in 2022?

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A horrific world war started in late February 2022. At present, NATO-allied nations are on a collision course with the Russian Federation. The Russians don’t want to fight the USA and Western Europe, but the American and European ruling classes want the war. A billion people could die sometime this year. Are you prepared for it?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/28/22
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
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