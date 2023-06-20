Create New Account
Glenn THIS is REALLY why the far-left INDICTED Donald Trump
Glenn Beck


June 19, 2023


Earlier this month, Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to be indicted on federal charges. He now faces 37 criminal charges on top of the 34 felony charges against him in New York state. But the two legal cases haven’t seemed to hurt the former president’s 2024 campaign. So what is this TRULY all about? In this clip, Glenn explains the REAL reason why the far-left is targeting Donald Trump so strongly: ‘They NEED you to be enraged.’


