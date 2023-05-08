It's About To Get Bad Enough

It’s Going To Get Worse

* Liberalism and cancel culture, by nature, are cannibalistic.

* The conservative movement — which limits the role of government in your life — limits its role to take things from you as well.

* Libs don’t do that; they want an endless stream of gubment spending, which requires an endless stream of taking sh!t from you.

* Eventually gubment runs out of people to take stuff from and has to start taking from the groups it pretends it’s giving stuff to.





The Dan Bongino Show | 8 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2moo7e-tucker-getting-ready-to-take-on-fox-ep.-2006-05082023.html

