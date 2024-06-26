The signs and signals will continue and they are to alert you

Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I love you, I bless you.

You live in the midst of great confusion, you have subjected the Law of God to the free will of My children. Some justify themselves by saying that they got tired of waiting for the announcements of the Father's House to be fulfilled, but these, My children, are errors, great errors which My children who do not want to obey the Divine Mandates justify.

MY SON'S CHURCH IS IN CONFUSION.

YOU TREASURE THE WORD OF MY SON, PREACH THE TRUTH, WALK THE STRAIGHT PATH.

My children, the Church of My Son will come to find itself desolate and you must pray to make reparation for the lukewarmness of your brothers.

MY CHILDREN, DO NOT BE CONFUSED, FOR THE SIGNS OF THE TIMES AND OF THIS ONE IN PARTICULAR, SPEAK TO YOU CLEARLY ABOUT HOW MUCH WILL BE FULFILLED IN A VERY SHORT TIME.

The signs and indications will continue and they are to alert you, so that you awaken and look at reality and stop looking from afar at the events that are continually rushing in.

My children, the Church of My Son must remain united in prayer in time and out of time because the enemy of the soul is pounced upon humanity and at the moment of the Purification, the desperation into which My children who remain distant will enter, will cause them to enter into confusion out of desperation and be led by the Devil into the great trap of a single religion.

YOU LIVE IN CONFORMITY, MY CHILDREN, AND THIS CANNOT BE AT THIS TIME WHEN HUMANITY IS SHAKEN BY A THIRD WORLD WAR.

I invite you to pray My children, to pray with your heart, to pray with your senses with your conscience, with your heart for as obedient children you cannot be content to live in ignorance.

You must live loving each other as brothers in this crucial moment of humanity in which many souls are going to be lost, but still My children, even to the lukewarm you must try to speak to them in the language of love because the language of love is able to overcome the hardest hearts that exist.

Walk, My children, looking at what is happening around you, helping one another, knowing that great suffering is coming to mankind as a consequence of war, but before I call you to prepare yourselves materially, I call you to prepare yourselves in the spirit, My children, you must hurry, little children!

I LOVE YOU, DO NOT DISREGARD MY CALLS, STAY UNITED AND ATTENTIVE TO THESE LOVING CALLS ALLOWED BY THE HOLY TRINITY BEFORE, THROUGH NATURE OR MAN, YOU CANNOT HEAR MY CALLS NOR THOSE OF MY DIVINE SON.

Remember that your life must be centered on My Divine Son, on His Teachings, on the fulfillment of the Commandments, the Sacraments and the Works of Mercy and pray, may your nourishment be prayer. Protect My beloved children, My obedient priest sons, protect them and protect the instruments who at this moment, by Divine Will, you enjoy the ability to be alerted about how much is going to happen. Protect one another, My little ones.

I bless you and I bless you at this moment the sacramentals that you bring with you, I bless you as Mother of Humanity, I bless you as Mother of the Word, I bless you against the insidiousness of the evil one who oppresses souls, I bless you so that being creatures of faith and love, you may maintain the protection of the sacramentals.

I bless you, I bless your body, your thoughts, your conscience, your mind, your senses, your whole being in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Mother Mary

HAIL MARY MOST PURE, SINLESS CONCEIVED

