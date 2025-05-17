© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nearly every single dementia case we have ever seen was on a statin drug. Usually they are on a bunch of other drugs too.
Statins don't just interfere with cholesterol, they also interfere with other fatty nutrients like vitamin D, E, and CoQ10. Our brain/nervous system is made of fat. We need fat. And we especially need cholesterol. Cholesterol is so important that the body makes it - it is needed in every single cell of the body.
Every person on a statin drug has been scammed. Heart attacks and stroke are NOT caused by cholesterol.