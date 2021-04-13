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Lobbying for a Better Way Forward - Liberty Coalition Canada
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10 views • April 13, 2021
Micheal Thiessen of Liberty Coalition Canada on "Bringing Thoughtful Canadians Together to Lobby for a Better Way Forward."
Website: https://www.libertycoalitioncanada.com/
Liberty Dispatch Podcast: https://www.libertycoalitioncanada.com/resources
Protest Against Censorship of Nurses - Apr 14/21 https://www.libertycoalitioncanada.com/post/press-release-protest-the-censoring-of-nurses-april-14-2021
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts"
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://odysee.com/@VaccineChoiceCanada:8
Website: https://www.libertycoalitioncanada.com/
Liberty Dispatch Podcast: https://www.libertycoalitioncanada.com/resources
Protest Against Censorship of Nurses - Apr 14/21 https://www.libertycoalitioncanada.com/post/press-release-protest-the-censoring-of-nurses-april-14-2021
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts"
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://odysee.com/@VaccineChoiceCanada:8
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