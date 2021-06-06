BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Sam Bailey - Vaccines, Lies and Smears
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2580 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
256 views • June 06, 2021
Credit to Dr. Sam Bailey

Dr Sam takes her gloves off in this video! Watch her rebuttal against a stuff.co.nz character assassination attempt on Dr Simon Thornley.

Source: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Vaccines-Lies-And-Smears-Odyssey-Comp-2:c
Dr Sam takes her gloves off in this video! Watch her rebuttal against a stuff.co.nz character assassination attempt on Dr Simon Thornley.

Please support my channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey

Leave me a tip! ▶https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
**Mary Hobbs Open Letter: https://www.covidplanb.co.nz/media-and-politics/open-letter-from-mary-hobbs-nz-author/
**Voices for Freedom Article slamming the smear piece: https://voicesforfreedom.co.nz/stuffs-pink-shirt-hypocrisy/

Virus Mania Paperback:

Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1

US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2

Virus Mania E-book:

Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1

Virus Mania in New Zealand:

NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]

Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu

Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust

Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian

Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica

Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=

Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on LBRY (it's the older version of Odysee but still good)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@drsambailey:c

References:

INTERVIEW: David Crowe on the Problem with PCR Testing - May 17, 2020: https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/05/25/interview-david-crowe-on-the-problem-with-the-pcr-testing/

Charlie Mitchell: https://web.archive.org/web/20210306011406/https://www.stuff.co.nz/authors/charlie-mitchell
Stuff media sold for $1: https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/1924208/stuff-ceo-buys-media-firm-for-nz-1
Stuff promotes Covid shots: https://web.archive.org/web/20210317173856/https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/124508789/stuff-wins-funding-to-counter-covid19-vaccine-misinformation
NZ Government puts $50 million into the media: https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/mediawatch/audio/2018743793/government-moves-on-short-term-relief-for-media
NZ lockdown illegal: https://www.kiwiblog.co.nz/2020/05/crown_law_said_lockdown_was_illegal.html
Dr David Nabarro on lockdowns: https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/global/coronavirus-who-backflips-on-virus-stance-by-condemning-lockdowns/news-story/f2188f2aebff1b7b291b297731c3da74
Assessing mandatory stay- at- home and business closure effects on the spread of COVID- 19: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/eci.13484
BioPharma: https://www.biopharma-reporter.com/Article/2021/03/03/Inside-the-Pfizer-BioNTech-COVID-19-vaccine-trial-Insights-on-speed-agility-and-digital-development
Pfizer/BioNTech SE trial: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/results/NCT04368728
COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness—the elephant (not) in the room: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext
WHO Infection fatality rate of COVID-19 inferred from seroprevalence data - Oct 2020: https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/99/1/20-265892/en/
High consequence infectious diseases - Gov.uk: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid#status-of-covid-19
Ivor Cummins - Short Video on India Situation: What does the Current Data Say?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vg4aUqjH4N4&;t=1s
Professor Rodney Jackson: https://unidirectory.auckland.ac.nz/profile/r-jackson
Rod Jackson: Why Covid is at least 10 times more deadly than the flu: https://web.archive.org/web/20201101171729/https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/rod-jackson-why-covid-is-at-least-10-times-more-deadly-than-the-flu/NA5AXLNGISTSPLGQHPKYFOL55Q/
Rod Jackson - ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Rod-Jackson
Mary Hobbs - books: http://maryhobbswriter.co.nz/books/
Keywords
vaccinesnew zealandlegacy mediapolicy makers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Garrison Vance
Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Garrison Vance
Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It&#8217;s Going to Get Worse

Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It’s Going to Get Worse

Mike Adams
The MAHA Mirage: Why I&#8217;m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

The MAHA Mirage: Why I’m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

Mike Adams
U.S. Escalates Pressure on International Criminal Court With New Sanctions

U.S. Escalates Pressure on International Criminal Court With New Sanctions

Garrison Vance
MAHA Promises Scorecard Finds Most Trump Health Pledges Unmet, Author Says

MAHA Promises Scorecard Finds Most Trump Health Pledges Unmet, Author Says

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy