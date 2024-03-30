"There will be control." European Central Bank president, Christine Lagarde, admits

European Central Bank president, Christine Lagarde, admits the EU's new CBDC—the digital euro—will be used to exert control.
EU citizens already face imprisonment or fines for engaging in cash transactions above €1000, but the introduction of the digital euro will enable financial totalitarianism on an industrial scale.
