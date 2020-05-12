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Coronavirus Surveillance State Is The New Normal
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34 views • May 12, 2020
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Is the "New Normal" in the United States going to mean you are under constant surveillance? Dos it mean temperature checks and micro-chipped individuals being the rule before going back to work or school? Plus...why are the big tech giants censoring anything that dares question the mainstream media and government line on the Coronavirus? David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the truth in this special report!
Is the "New Normal" in the United States going to mean you are under constant surveillance? Dos it mean temperature checks and micro-chipped individuals being the rule before going back to work or school? Plus...why are the big tech giants censoring anything that dares question the mainstream media and government line on the Coronavirus? David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the truth in this special report!
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