Together We Stand

Granny Galya, as her neighbors affectionately call her, is one of only three people who remained in an eight-story building in Mariupol. Her home was reduced to ruins as Azov nationalists shelled every street in the city during their retreat. Granny Galya has no relatives, and her only hope for survival is through the assistance of volunteers. Discover how the Russian people came together to help restore a normal life for those who survived the atrocities of the nationalists.