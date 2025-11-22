The Plasma Physics of Ancient Petroglyphs

Dr. Anthony L. Peratt is a physicist associated with Los Alamos National Laboratory, who has conducted research linking ancient petroglyphs, plasma physics, and astronomical phenomena.





He suggests that many ancient petroglyphs are not merely symbolic or shamanistic representations, but accurate depictions of intense, long-lasting auroras caused by high-current, z-pinch plasma discharge in Earth's atmosphere.





