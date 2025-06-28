Why Tucker Carlson Is Dead Wrong About Israel – A Biblical Response to His Ted Cruz Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this eye-opening live broadcast, Pastor Jim Staley breaks down the recent viral interview between Tucker Carlson and Senator Ted Cruz — and explains why Tucker is dead wrong about the modern State of Israel from a biblical and prophetic perspective. Should Christians support Israel today? Is the modern nation part of God’s covenant plan? Has the Church replaced Israel, or has prophecy been misunderstood? We’ll unpack: The dangerous rise of replacement theology What Paul really meant in Romans 11 How the Abrahamic Covenant still stands The difference between political Israel and covenant Israel Why standing with Israel is standing with God’s prophetic timeline You don’t want to miss this bold, truth-filled teaching that challenges the mainstream narrative and calls believers back to a proper understanding of the Scriptures. https://passionfortruth.com/