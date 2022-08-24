Obscure group claims responsibility for Russian car bombing DW News

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DW News
Aug 22, 2022 Ukraine has denied any involvement in a car bombing near Moscow that killed the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist. Daria Dugina died in the blast. Both she and her father Alexander Dugin have publicly supported Russia's war on Ukraine. Russia's foreign ministry speculated that Kyiv might be behind the bombing. But an adviser to Ukraine's president said his country was not a terrorist state.
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