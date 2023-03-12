When the CCP learned that Miles GUO had helped scientists flee Communist China and got a hold of the dossiers on Sun Lijun and Wu Xiaohui, they sent 7,000 SWATs to kick Miles’ family onto the streets

https://gettr.com/post/p2b3bhy54bd

2023.03.10 When the Chinese Communist Party learned that Miles GUO had helped scientists flee Communist China and got a hold of the dossiers on Sun Lijun and Wu Xiaohui, they sent 7,000 SWATs, using their usual underhanded tactics, to kick Miles’ father and family out of their homes and onto the streets, in an attempt to psychologically destroy Miles.

当中共得知七哥救出了科学家、掌握了孙力军、吴小晖卷宗的时候，以惯用的下三滥的手段，丧心病狂地派7000特警把七哥的父亲和家人赶出家门、流落街头，企图从心理上击垮七哥。



