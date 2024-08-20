*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2024). Our job is to bring God's flock safely into the kingdom to the Groom. There are those who accuse us of being evil and always talking about fighting the enemy, but basically what they are doing is accusing the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus of protecting his flock and fighting the enemy, and they are saying that we need to just ignore and leave the flock to be destroyed by the enemy. Those who accuse us call Satan Lucifer as “Dear Lucy” and call God as “source” or “Christ consciousness energy.” They are not God’s true shepherds. The true shepherds fight to defend God’s flock and bring them into the sheep pen safely after feeding them every day, even if they face persecutions and ridicule. Those who run away are not true shepherds. To accuse God of fighting is to accuse him of being evil for fighting evil and accuse him of being evil for defending his flock. Defend God’s flock from such false doctrines, dear brethren. Only a fake shepherd and a sheep shearer runs away and refuses to fight the wolves, and just take church donations from them every week, and feeds them GMO poisoned food to lead them into hell. End of transmission…

