🎶 1967 Sunroof Bus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Verse 1] I was thrilled to finally have my own VW bus with an 1835 cc long block factory Rebuilt transaxle, anti-sway bars, new shift linkage, Dino dinosaur shift lever that works best of all And plenty of power to go 70 mph, even uphill [Verse 2] New speedometer, new fuel gauge, kinds of clock, new turn signal switch New ignition switch, new two-speed wiper motor assembly, new Volkswagen windshield washer reservoir bottle Plus fresh air ambulance fans, defrosters that work exceptionally well [Chorus] I was thrilled to finally have my own VW bus with an 1835 cc long block factory Rebuilt transaxle, anti-sway bars, new shift linkage, Dino dinosaur shift lever that works best of all And plenty of power to go 70 mph, even uphill [Verse 3] Both heat exchangers flow to the front of this bus Through insulated pipes where the whole bottom of this bus is covered with a belly pan, new heater boxes, new gas tank, new headers, new chrome bumper, new locking handles, polished aluminum trim [Chorus] I was thrilled to finally have my own VW bus with an 1835 cc long block factory Rebuilt transaxle, anti-sway bars, new shift linkage, Dino dinosaur shift lever that works best of all And plenty of power to go 70 mph, even uphill [Verse 4] Original auto sunroof top headliner, tinted glass skylight windows, all interior panels being original Original front bucket seat, short seat, long rear seat, blue rubber mats, original 12-volt system Original cumulus white on top, sea blue below [Chorus] I was thrilled to finally have my own VW bus with an 1835 cc long block factory Rebuilt transaxle, anti-sway bars, new shift linkage, Dino dinosaur shift lever that works best of all And plenty of power to go 70 mph, even uphill [Verse 5] Diamond dust lacquer creates a solid sparkly sea blue, the bus has some serious restoration adventures planned for the coming year Value-added enhancements are in progress, not ready for prime time sale, 65,000 USD for my 1967 VW Transporter Type 2 T1 Deluxe [Chorus] I was thrilled to finally have my own VW bus with an 1835 cc long block factory Rebuilt transaxle, anti-sway bars, new shift linkage, Dino dinosaur shift lever that works best of all And plenty of power to go 70 mph, even uphill