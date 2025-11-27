🎶 1967 Sunroof Bus





A mid-tempo Latin-influenced pop track opens with crisp handclaps, playful tambourine, and radiant electric piano, Verses groove on congas, buoyant bass, and drums; choruses swell with dramatic strings, brass, and lush “oohs” and “ahhs, ” Call-and-response vocals and soulful leads drive a catchy, early-'70s-inspired hook





[Verse 1] I was thrilled to finally have my own VW bus with an 1835 cc long block factory Rebuilt transaxle, anti-sway bars, new shift linkage, Dino dinosaur shift lever that works best of all And plenty of power to go 70 mph, even uphill [Verse 2] New speedometer, new fuel gauge, kinds of clock, new turn signal switch New ignition switch, new two-speed wiper motor assembly, new Volkswagen windshield washer reservoir bottle Plus fresh air ambulance fans, defrosters that work exceptionally well [Chorus] I was thrilled to finally have my own VW bus with an 1835 cc long block factory Rebuilt transaxle, anti-sway bars, new shift linkage, Dino dinosaur shift lever that works best of all And plenty of power to go 70 mph, even uphill [Verse 3] Both heat exchangers flow to the front of this bus Through insulated pipes where the whole bottom of this bus is covered with a belly pan, new heater boxes, new gas tank, new headers, new chrome bumper, new locking handles, polished aluminum trim [Chorus] I was thrilled to finally have my own VW bus with an 1835 cc long block factory Rebuilt transaxle, anti-sway bars, new shift linkage, Dino dinosaur shift lever that works best of all And plenty of power to go 70 mph, even uphill [Verse 4] Original auto sunroof top headliner, tinted glass skylight windows, all interior panels being original Original front bucket seat, short seat, long rear seat, blue rubber mats, original 12-volt system Original cumulus white on top, sea blue below [Chorus] I was thrilled to finally have my own VW bus with an 1835 cc long block factory Rebuilt transaxle, anti-sway bars, new shift linkage, Dino dinosaur shift lever that works best of all And plenty of power to go 70 mph, even uphill [Verse 5] Diamond dust lacquer creates a solid sparkly sea blue, the bus has some serious restoration adventures planned for the coming year Value-added enhancements are in progress, not ready for prime time sale, 65,000 USD for my 1967 VW Transporter Type 2 T1 Deluxe [Chorus] I was thrilled to finally have my own VW bus with an 1835 cc long block factory Rebuilt transaxle, anti-sway bars, new shift linkage, Dino dinosaur shift lever that works best of all And plenty of power to go 70 mph, even uphill